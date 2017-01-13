Leeds Fans Pushed Us On – Pablo Hernandez Salutes Whites’ Win Over Derby

Pablo Hernandez feels Leeds United's fans have been key to helping the Whites give more than 100 per cent, after they beat Derby County 1-0 in a Championship game this evening.
Leeds quickly took control of the game at Elland Road, completely bossing possession and shutting Derby out of the match. However, the Whites were struggling to find a way through the visitors' defence and looked set to head in locked at 0-0 at half time.
But Leeds had other ideas and on the stroke of half time were awarded a corner, which Hernandez swung to meet Chris Wood, who made no mistake, making it 1-0.
Derby came into the game more in the second half, but Leeds were still in charge and the visitors' frustration eventually came out when Bradley Johnson was sent off for a second bookable offence with a minute left.
Leeds were comfortable and closed out the game to score three points and move up to third spot in the Championship standings.
Hernandez feels Leeds were so dominant in the first half they should have headed in with more than a one-goal advantage.
The Spaniard said on Sky Sports: "In the first half we played very good and deserved two or three goals."
And Hernandez feels the Leeds fans have been key, adding: "Thanks to the fans because they give us more than 100 per cent."
Leeds skipper Liam Bridcutt also weighed in and insisted the Derby game was always going to be one of his side's toughest tests.
"We all knew before the game this was going to be one of the toughest tests this season.
"We put in the hard work and got the points in the end.
"The atmosphere has been brilliant. The fans have been pushing us over the line for the last two or three months", Bridcutt added.