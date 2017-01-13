Leeds Fans Pushed Us On – Pablo Hernandez Salutes Whites’ Win Over Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Pablo Hernandez feels Leeds United's fans have been key to helping the Whites give more than 100 per cent, after they beat Derby County 1-0 in a Championship game this evening.



Leeds quickly took control of the game at Elland Road, completely bossing possession and shutting Derby out of the match. However, the Whites were struggling to find a way through the visitors' defence and looked set to head in locked at 0-0 at half time.











But Leeds had other ideas and on the stroke of half time were awarded a corner, which Hernandez swung to meet Chris Wood, who made no mistake, making it 1-0.



Derby came into the game more in the second half, but Leeds were still in charge and the visitors' frustration eventually came out when Bradley Johnson was sent off for a second bookable offence with a minute left.





Leeds were comfortable and closed out the game to score three points and move up to third spot in the Championship standings.