Luke Ayling At Centre-Back – Leeds United Team vs Derby County Confirmed

Fixture: Leeds United vs Derby County

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Derby County at Elland Road in a Championship match this evening.



Garry Monk's Whites sit in fifth spot in the Championship table, while Derby are in seventh spot, five points off Leeds. If Leeds can take all three points, they would extend their advantage to eight points over Steve McClaren's men, moving up to third place in the process.











Leeds, who are without Pontus Jansson due to suspension, have won five of their last six games at Elland Road and to make it six out of seven, Monk picks Lewie Coyle to slot in at right-back, which means Luke Ayling moves to centre-back to play alongside Kyle Bartley; Liam Cooper is out injured. Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira will look to protect the backline, while Pablo Hernandez, Kemar Roofe and Souleymane Doukara are just behind Chris Wood.



On the bench, Monk has Marcus Antonsson if he needs to bring on another striker, while Alex Mowatt, Stuart Dallas and Eunan O'Kane are also amongst the substitutes.



Leeds United Team vs Derby County



Green, Coyle, Ayling, Bartley, Berardi, Bridcutt, Vieira, Hernandez, Roofe, Doukara, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Denton, O'Kane, Phillips, Mowatt, Dallas, Antonsson

