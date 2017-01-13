Now Manchester United Are More Confident, Jurgen Klopp Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp believes Manchester United are a much more confident and better side than the one his Liverpool team played against earlier in the season.



Manchester United have won their last nine in all competitions and while their league position has remained static, they have managed to close the gap with teams above them in recent weeks.











They are set to host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday with thoughts of cutting down the difference with their north west rivals to just two points with a home win.



While getting criticised for their defensive play, Manchester United managed to get a point out of Anfield against an in-form Liverpool team earlier in the season, but Klopp feels this is a different Red Devils side.





He believes Mourinho’s men have gelled well over the last few months and are looking a much more self assured and confident team, which is evident from their run of form.

Klopp said in a press conference: “They are better.



“They are more used to each other; it’s only one example, but Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a good example.



“I don’t know whether he was fit when they played here, but they are able to use his outstanding quality now.



“They also had quality players then, but now it’s a different side; they are more confident.”

