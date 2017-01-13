XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/01/2017 - 22:32 GMT

Now We’re Coming For Newcastle And Brighton, Leeds United Star Warns

 




Leeds United striker Chris Wood has warned Newcastle United and Brighton that the Whites are now looking to reel them in, after a 1-0 win over Derby County moved Leeds up to third spot in the Championship table.

Wood's goal proved to be the difference between the two sides at Elland Road as he connected with a corner from Pablo Hernandez on the stroke of half time.




While the game finished 1-0, the scoreline hardly showed the extent of Leeds' dominance and the Whites considered themselves unlucky not to have inflicted a heavier defeat on Derby.

Now up to third spot in the league and four points off second placed Newcastle and six off leaders Brighton, Leeds' focus is now on catching the pair, Wood says.
 


"We can look up to Newcastle and Brighton now", the Kiwi said on LUTV.

"We are only four points behind them as it stands."

Now Wood says Leeds will turn their focus towards next weekend's clash against Barnsley after a brief rest on Saturday.

"We'll have a day off tomorrow and then get in and work hard to get ready for the weekend", the striker added.

While Leeds have closed the gap on the two teams above them, Newcastle have a game in hand on the Whites, while Brighton have two games in hand.
 