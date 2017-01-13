PHOTO: Former Leeds United Star Meets Andrea Radrizzani At Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ian Harte has met the club's new co-owner Andrea Radrizzani and explained he is determined to take the club back to the top.



Harte attended Leeds' home Championship clash against Derby County this evening and there met Radrizzani, with a photograph being snapped of the two.











And the former left-back was hugely impressed by the Italian's plans for the Whites, also describing him as "a true gentleman".



Harte posted a photograph of the pair together on Twitter and wrote: "Very good meeting Andrea Radrizzani tonight.



Very good meeting @andrearadri tonight. What a true gentleman, and is looking forward to taking @LUFC back to the top pic.twitter.com/mtxrfaRwZ2 — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) January 13, 2017



"What a true gentleman, and is looking forward to talking Leeds United back to the top", Harte added.