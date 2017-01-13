XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/01/2017 - 20:43 GMT

PHOTO: Former Leeds United Star Meets Andrea Radrizzani At Elland Road

 




Former Leeds United star Ian Harte has met the club's new co-owner Andrea Radrizzani and explained he is determined to take the club back to the top.

Harte attended Leeds' home Championship clash against Derby County this evening and there met Radrizzani, with a photograph being snapped of the two.




And the former left-back was hugely impressed by the Italian's plans for the Whites, also describing him as "a true gentleman".

Harte posted a photograph of the pair together on Twitter and wrote: "Very good meeting Andrea Radrizzani tonight.
 


"What a true gentleman, and is looking forward to talking Leeds United back to the top", Harte added.

Radrizzani has bought 50 per cent of Leeds off chairman Massimo Cellino and is claimed to have an option to buy the remaining 50 per cent in the summer, which would put him in total control of the Yorkshire giants.

The Italian businessman toured his new investment on Thursday, spending time at the club's Thorp Arch training base and Elland Road ground.

He also watched the club's academy players train, met a number of academy coaches, as well as then meeting with head coach Garry Monk and the first team squad.
 