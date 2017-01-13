Ronaldo Vieira, Wow – Steve McClaren Stunned By Leeds United Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County boss Steve McClaren has hailed Ronaldo Vieira for running the show for Leeds United against his Rams side at Elland Road this evening.



McClaren's men were second best throughout the Championship fixture and counted themselves lucky to head in at half time just 1-0 down after Chris Wood connected with a corner swung in by Pablo Hernandez on the stroke of the break.











Derby improved at the start of the second half, but Leeds soon took control again and saw out the match to take all three points, with Vieira bossing midfield – something which was not lost on McClaren.



The former England boss said after the match: "Vieira, wow – 18 years old.





"He has got a bright future that boy. He ran the show tonight", McClaren continued.