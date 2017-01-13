XRegister
X
06 October 2016

13/01/2017 - 22:21 GMT

Ronaldo Vieira, Wow – Steve McClaren Stunned By Leeds United Talent

 




Derby County boss Steve McClaren has hailed Ronaldo Vieira for running the show for Leeds United against his Rams side at Elland Road this evening.

McClaren's men were second best throughout the Championship fixture and counted themselves lucky to head in at half time just 1-0 down after Chris Wood connected with a corner swung in by Pablo Hernandez on the stroke of the break.




Derby improved at the start of the second half, but Leeds soon took control again and saw out the match to take all three points, with Vieira bossing midfield – something which was not lost on McClaren.

The former England boss said after the match: "Vieira, wow – 18 years old.
 


"He has got a bright future that boy. He ran the show tonight", McClaren continued.

"He is physical, he's got tempo and can handle the ball.

"I was impressed with him.

And he had no complaints with the result, adding: "Leeds deserved to win. We were second best tonight."

Vieira has developed into a key man under Garry Monk at Leeds this season, helping the Whites put in a genuine tilt at promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds snapped the 18-year-old up in the summer of 2015; his brother Romario Vieira is also on the books at the club.
 