That’s What Will Hurt Manchester United – Liverpool Legend Identifies Key For Reds

Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes that if the Reds play with tempo against Manchester United then they can hurt them on Sunday.
Jurgen Klopp takes his men to Old Trafford for a crunch Premier League clash knowing that beating Jose Mourinho's side would widen the gap between the two clubs to eight points.
It would also halt a run which has seen Manchester United win their last nine games in a row in all competitions, as they start to rediscover the swagger of years gone by.
Molby thinks that if Liverpool play at a high tempo then Manchester United will struggle, while he also feels opening up the Red Devils to make the Old Trafford pitch big, will suit the visitors too.
The Dane explained on LFC TV: "The one thing that will hurt them is tempo.
"If we can get that tempo into the game and if we can get them out, to come and attack us, leave us a little bit of space, make the pitch big, make it a running match, then we've got a real chance", Molby added.
While Manchester United head into the game on the back of a 2-0 win over Hull City in the EFL Cup, Liverpool tasted defeat in their last game, losing 1-0 at Southampton in the same competition.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield earlier this season.