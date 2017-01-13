That’s What Will Hurt Manchester United – Liverpool Legend Identifies Key For Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jan Molby believes that if the Reds play with tempo against Manchester United then they can hurt them on Sunday.



Jurgen Klopp takes his men to Old Trafford for a crunch Premier League clash knowing that beating Jose Mourinho's side would widen the gap between the two clubs to eight points.











It would also halt a run which has seen Manchester United win their last nine games in a row in all competitions, as they start to rediscover the swagger of years gone by.



Molby thinks that if Liverpool play at a high tempo then Manchester United will struggle, while he also feels opening up the Red Devils to make the Old Trafford pitch big, will suit the visitors too.





The Dane explained on LFC TV: "The one thing that will hurt them is tempo.