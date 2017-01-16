XRegister
06 October 2016

16/01/2017 - 22:32 GMT

16/01/2017 - 22:32 GMT

Even Better To Beat Scousers At Anfield – Manchester United Starlet "Buzzing" After Win

 




Manchester United defender Joe Riley says he is delighted to have featured for the club's Under-23s this evening, something made even better by beating Liverpool at Anfield.

Riley played 85 minutes of the Under-23 clash, with Manchester United scoring a goal deep into injury time to run out 1-0 winners against their fierce rivals, just over 24 hours after the two clubs' senior teams played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in a Premier League game.




Manchester United had a penalty saved earlier in the game, but as the clock ticked down and it appeared a 0-0 draw was likely, Sean Goss crossed a ball into the box which was headed in by an unmarked Matty Willock.

Riley was delighted to get minutes under his belt and also be involved in a win at the home of Manchester United's fiercest rivals.
 


"Buzzing to get 80 minutes under my belt", Riley wrote on Twitter.

"Even better to beat the scousers at Anfield", he added.

Riley could be on the move this month.

He is a target for League One side Sheffield United in the current transfer window, but it has been suggested any loan will have to wait until later in the month.
 