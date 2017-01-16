Even Better To Beat Scousers At Anfield – Manchester United Starlet “Buzzing” After Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Joe Riley says he is delighted to have featured for the club's Under-23s this evening, something made even better by beating Liverpool at Anfield.



Riley played 85 minutes of the Under-23 clash, with Manchester United scoring a goal deep into injury time to run out 1-0 winners against their fierce rivals, just over 24 hours after the two clubs' senior teams played out a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in a Premier League game.











Manchester United had a penalty saved earlier in the game, but as the clock ticked down and it appeared a 0-0 draw was likely, Sean Goss crossed a ball into the box which was headed in by an unmarked Matty Willock.



Riley was delighted to get minutes under his belt and also be involved in a win at the home of Manchester United's fiercest rivals.





"Buzzing to get 80 minutes under my belt", Riley wrote on Twitter.