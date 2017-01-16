Harry Kane Gives Vincent Janssen Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Vincent Janssen to keep calm and stay patient as he tries to make an impact at White Hart Lane.



Spurs snapped Janssen up from AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window for €20m, with the Dutchman having top scored in the Eredivisie last season.











But Janssen has struggled to make his mark at Spurs and has scored just once in the Premier League as boss Mauricio Pochettino has increasingly preferred other options.



Kane though feels it is natural Janssen will need time to adapt to the speed of Premier League football and has urged his team-mate to stay patient.





"Vincent must remain clam and keep patient", Kane told AD Sportwereld.