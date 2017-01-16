XRegister
16/01/2017 - 21:31 GMT

Harry Kane Gives Vincent Janssen Advice

 




Harry Kane has told Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Vincent Janssen to keep calm and stay patient as he tries to make an impact at White Hart Lane.

Spurs snapped Janssen up from AZ Alkmaar in the summer transfer window for €20m, with the Dutchman having top scored in the Eredivisie last season.




But Janssen has struggled to make his mark at Spurs and has scored just once in the Premier League as boss Mauricio Pochettino has increasingly preferred other options.

Kane though feels it is natural Janssen will need time to adapt to the speed of Premier League football and has urged his team-mate to stay patient.
 


"Vincent must remain clam and keep patient", Kane told AD Sportwereld.

"I am sure it will be fine. Vincent is a great player – young, but blessed with a great attitude and a lot of talent.

"He has to get used to the pace of the Premier League, it seems logical to me", the Spurs hitman added.

Janssen will be hoping to make an impact for Spurs as soon as possible, but may have to wait until the end of the month, as boss Pochettino may be unlikely to field the Dutchman at Manchester City on Saturday.

Spurs are in action against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup on 28th January and Pochettino could give Janssen a run out against the League Two outfit.
 