06 October 2016

16/01/2017 - 23:00 GMT

Napoli Settle On Sale Strategy For Southampton, West Brom and Leicester Target Manolo Gabbiadini

 




Napoli are determined to make Manolo Gabbiadini's suitors wait until towards the end of the transfer window before agreeing to a deal to sell the striker as they seek to realise the highest possible fee.

Gabbiadini is wanted by a clutch of Premier League clubs, with Southampton, West Brom, Leicester City and Watford all chasing his signature.




Napoli want between €20m and €25m for Gabbiadini, but are having trouble convincing any of the Premier League sides to pay such a sum.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli's strategy to get the highest possible price for Gabbiadini is not to sign off on a move until later on in the transfer window, while hoping for an auction between the Premier League clubs.
 


At present, Southampton stand ready to pay a loan fee of between €2m and €3m for Gabbiadini, with a right to buy then set at €12m to €13m.

Gabbiadini was on the bench at the weekend for Napoli's Serie A victory over Pescara and was an unused substitute.

So far this season the 25-year-old has made 19 appearances across all competitions for Napoli, scoring five goals in the process.

In total, Gabbiadini has made 79 appearances for Napoli, scoring 25 times.
 