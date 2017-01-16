Yes, I Had Contact With Marseille – Everton New Boy

Everton new boy Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he had contact with Marseille, but wanted to remain in the Premier League.
The Toffees recently agreed a deal which could be worth up to £24m with Manchester United to sign the France international and he is expected to be a key man at Goodison Park.
But Schneiderlin could have returned to his native France if he had wished to, with Marseille chasing his signature.
With the midfielder not ready to leave England though, Marseille's interest did not get very far, Schneiderlin admitted.
"Marseille? I wanted to stay in England", he told French radio station RMC.
"I had contact with the club, but it did not get very far.
"I respect Marseille, but Marseille were not my priority."
Schneiderlin was brought off the bench by Everton on Sunday as he helped the Toffees to crush Manchester City 4-0 at Goodison Park.
Marseille meanwhile are determined to make additions this month and are now chasing the signature of West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet, having already agreed personal terms with the player.
They are also expected to raid fellow Ligue 1 side Montpellier for another midfielder in the shape of Morgan Sanson.