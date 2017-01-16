Yes, I Had Contact With Marseille – Everton New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton new boy Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he had contact with Marseille, but wanted to remain in the Premier League.



The Toffees recently agreed a deal which could be worth up to £24m with Manchester United to sign the France international and he is expected to be a key man at Goodison Park.











But Schneiderlin could have returned to his native France if he had wished to, with Marseille chasing his signature.



With the midfielder not ready to leave England though, Marseille's interest did not get very far, Schneiderlin admitted.





"Marseille? I wanted to stay in England", he told French radio station RMC.