Brazilian Side Set Sights On Liverpool Midfielder

Atletico Mineiro are keeping tabs on Liverpool defensive midfielder Lucas Leiva, according to Brazilian daily O Tempo.



The 30-year-old, who has struggled for game time in the present campaign, has been linked with a move away from Anfield during the ongoing winter transfer window, with Inter Milan being credited with showing interest in him.











Lucas has thus far clocked up just 752 minutes over 15 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside giants this season.



The Brazilian joined Liverpool from Gremio in the summer of 2007 and Atletico Mineiro want to take Lucas back to his homeland.





The Alvinegro have switched their attention to Lucas after being frustrated in their efforts to land Sporting Lisbon's Elias.

However, it has been claimed that Lucas is expecting European clubs to come in for him as he will be deciding his future in the coming weeks.



Lucas’ present contract with Liverpool will expire in the summer and he has admitted he needs to be playing on a regular basis.

