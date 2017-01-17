Can’t Get Them All Right – Rangers Coach Defends Summer Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers assistant manager David Weir has defended his side’s activity in the summer transfer window and stressed it is not easy to get every transfer right.



The Gers have won just one of their last three games and have been busy recruiting new players in the winter transfer window, with midfielders Emerson Hyndman and Jon Toral arriving on loan.











They signed over 10 players in the summer transfer window to add depth to their squad. Despite that Mark Warburton’s men are currently placed second in the Scottish Premiership table, and are 19 points behind league leader Celtic, who also have a game in hand.



The Bhoys have been invincible this season in the Scottish Premiership and have been at their best; Brendan Rodgers’s men have drawn just one out of their 20 games in the league and have won the remaining 19.





Weir, who has been at Ibrox with Warburton since the summer of 2015, said that it is difficult to get every transfer right and admitted that the Gers had to make a whole host of signings.

“We’ve got to try and recruit the right players, make them better and fit them within your system”, Weir was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“Football isn’t a science.



“We’ve changed 25 players in 18 months. It’s too many.”



The 46-year-old said it is difficult to get so many transfers right in such short time and explained: “It’s really difficult to get one transfer right but to get 25 right in such a short space of time is impossible with all the variables that go into it to actually make it work.”

