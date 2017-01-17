Don’t Think Rangers Want To Loan Michael O’Halloran Out, St Johnstone Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





St. Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has admitted he would be interested in bringing Michael O'Halloran back to McDiarmid Park, but has stressed that Rangers are not willing to loan him out.



O'Halloran was brought to Ibrox by Gers manager Mark Warburton last year after showing great form in the first half of the 2015/16 season.











In the current campaign the forward is yet to score a goal for Rangers and has made 18 appearances in all competitions.



Wright, whose team have won just one of their last five games, said he would be eager to bring O'Halloran back, but knows that the Gers won’t let him go out on loan.





"I don't think Michael's available for loan", Wright was quoted as saying by STV.

"If he was, that would be a player I would urge the chairman to go and try to sign for us, but Michael is under contract at Rangers.



"If there is going to be speculation about his future at Rangers it's easy to see we would be a club that would be suited for him but there's been nothing formal", added the 53-year-old.



After the arrivals of Jon Toral and Emerson Hyndman at Ibrox this month, it was speculated that O'Halloran could be sent out on loan.



He has struggled to get regular minutes under his belt this season and has remained on the bench in four of Rangers' last five Scottish Premiership games.

