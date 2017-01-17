Galatasaray Bid To Shut Door On Tottenham Hotspur Interest In Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray are trying to get Tottenham Hotspur target Bruma to sign a new contract after they rejected a bid from Spurs, according to Turkish daily Sabah.



The winger has been in fine form for Galatasaray in the present campaign, scoring five times and setting up as many goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.











Bruma’s impressive displays attracted the interest of Spurs, who put in a €15m bid for the 22-year-old.



But Galatasaray were quick to knock back the offer and now want the youngster to sign a fresh deal with the club in order to strengthen their position to resist further bids.





Bruma currently earns €1.2m per year at Galatasaray, who are considering increasing it to €2.5m, while the player’s agent is holding out for over €3m.

The Portuguese starlet, who joined Galatasaray from Sporting Lisbon in 2013, is contracted with the Turkish giants until 2018.



The youngster has had loan spells at Gaziantepspor and Real Sociedad during his time at Galatasaray.



Bruma is yet to earn a senior cap for Portugal, but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.



He has long been linked with Premier League sides.

