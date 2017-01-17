Home Advantage Means We Can Beat Liverpool Says Plymouth Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Plymouth Argyle defender Ben Purrington has insisted that his side believe that they can attain a positive result against Liverpool in an FA Cup replay on Wednesday.



The Reds, who were held to a goalless draw by the League Two outfit at Anfield earlier in the month, will now travel to Home Park for the FA Cup third round replay.











And Purrington explained that Plymouth have faith in themselves about faring well against Jurgen Klopp’s team, especially as his side will be playing at home in front of their fans.



The 20-year-old, who put in an impressive performance on Merseyside, went on to add that travelling to a lower tier club will not be a new experience for Liverpool, with the Premier League giants playing fellow League Two outfit Exeter City away in the FA Cup last season.





“They’ve been down to Exeter in recent years”, Purrington told his club’s official site.

“It’s not as if they’re going to somewhere with little changing rooms, we’ve got a nice ground here, and a nice pitch.



“We went there for a result, to either get the win or the replay.



“I think playing here, with the crowd behind us, we believe in ourselves and we can go out and try and get a result.”



Liverpool, who drew 1-1 with Manchester United in the league at the weekend, are currently winless in their last four outings in all competitions.

