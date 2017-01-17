I Don’t Want To – Arsenal Star Waves Away Dimitri Payet Situation Assessment

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Olivier Giroud has refused to be drawn on his France team-mate Dimitri Payet trying to force a move away from West Ham United, explaining it is "quite hard" for him to assess the situation from the outside.



Payet is refusing to turn out for the Hammers as he wants to move to his former employers Marseille; as such he is training with the club's Under-23 squad.











Although West Ham were initially opposed to the idea of selling Payet during the ongoing winter transfer window, the east London outfit are now prepared to part ways with the Frenchman if Marseille put the right offer on the table.



However, Giroud refused to speak about the situation involving his compatriot, with the striker explaining that he does not want to concentrate on the issue.





“I am not inside the situation so it’s quite hard for me to speak about that”, the Arsenal star told reporters at an event held by sponsors Puma.

“I have no clue and I haven’t concentrated on the matter.



"I don’t want to as well.”



Payet, who joined West Ham from Marseille in the summer of 2015, has thus far made 22 appearances in all competitions for the English side this season, scoring three times and setting up eight goals.

