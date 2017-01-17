Liverpool Target’s Preferred Destination Can’t Afford Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain winger Jese Rodriguez, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool, has his heart set on heading home to join Las Palmas, according to Spanish daily Marca.



Jese is yet to make any significant impact since joining PSG from Real Madrid on a five-year deal in the summer; the 23-year-old has thus far managed to clock up just 368 minutes over 14 appearances in all competitions for the French champions, scoring twice.











The Spaniard has fallen further down the pecking order at Parc des Princes after Unai Emery’s team signed Julian Draxler earlier in the month.



As a result, Jese has been linked with a move away from PSG during the ongoing winter transfer window, with Liverpool, Roma and Las Palmas all interested in signing him.





It has been claimed that Jese is keen to return home to Gran Canaria and join Las Palmas, even being willing to snub offers from bigger clubs to make the switch happen.

But there is a big problem for Jese in that Las Palmas cannot afford to sign him.



Jese, who was born in Gran Canaria, is contracted with PSG until 2021.



His hometown club are currently 10th in the league table with 24 points from 18 games.

