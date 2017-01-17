Relish It – Rangers Youth Boss Steels Youngsters For Celtic Test

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s boss Graeme Murty has called on his side to believe in their talent, ahead of their vital development league clash against Celtic later in the day.



The young Light Blues, who have lost their last two league outings against Motherwell and Falkirk respectively, are currently ninth in the development league table with 21 points from 16 games.











On the other hand, Celtic presently find themselves eighth in the standings with 23 points from 12 outings, 10 points behind leaders Hibernian, who have played 17 matches.



And Murty, who praised his side’s development in the present campaign, urged the Rangers youngsters to trust in their abilities during the mini Old Firm derby.





The 42-year-old went on to add that his side are relishing the prospect of locking horns with their fierce local rivals as the game will be a test of their learning.

“Obviously the rivalry speaks for itself, but what we need to do is make sure the players continue to believe in our process”, Murty told Rangers TV.



“They need to believe in their talent and they need to believe in our team-mates, and it’s going to be challenging.



“What we’d like to do is accept the challenge and relish it, and the game is a test of what they have been learning.



“I can’t praise them enough for how far they have come in a short period of time.”



Today’s game at Murray Park will be played behind closed doors with no access for supporters.

