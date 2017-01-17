Southampton And West Ham Take Liking To Gladbach’s Versatile Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton and West Ham United are chasing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Julian Korb.



Gladbach are seeing a clutch of sides from outside Germany taking a keen interest in their players with Mahmoud Dahoud and Thorgan Hazard two stars continually linked with moves away from Borussia-Park.











Now another Gladbach star is attracting interest as Southampton and West Ham are keen on Korb, according to German magazine Kicker.



The Premier League pair have been scouting the defender for some time and have been impressed by what he has served up for Gladbach.





The pair are admirers of Korb's versatility, with the 24-year-old able to operate as a full-back, centre-back and even at a push in midfield.