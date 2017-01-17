XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/01/2017 - 13:22 GMT

Southampton And West Ham Take Liking To Gladbach’s Versatile Star

 




Southampton and West Ham United are chasing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Julian Korb.

Gladbach are seeing a clutch of sides from outside Germany taking a keen interest in their players with Mahmoud Dahoud and Thorgan Hazard two stars continually linked with moves away from Borussia-Park.




Now another Gladbach star is attracting interest as Southampton and West Ham are keen on Korb, according to German magazine Kicker.

The Premier League pair have been scouting the defender for some time and have been impressed by what he has served up for Gladbach.
 


The pair are admirers of Korb's versatility, with the 24-year-old able to operate as a full-back, centre-back and even at a push in midfield.

A product of Gladbach's youth system, Korb has represented Germany at every youth level from Under-15 through to Under-21.

Now Southampton or West Ham, or both, could choose to make a move for Korb in the current transfer window as they seek to bolster their options.

Korb's contract with Gladbach runs until 2018.
 