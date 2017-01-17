Tottenham Hotspur’s Jan Vertonghen Fears Confirmed, Tense Wait For Further Information

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has damaged ligaments in his ankle – but the White Hart Lane side are now waiting to see just how severe the injury is.



Vertonghen was forced off early on Saturday during Spurs' win over West Brom in the Premier League and the Belgium international appeared in some discomfort.











Spurs sent the centre-back for a scan on the injury on Monday, fearing he may have damaged ligaments. And now the news is in – Vertonghen has damaged his ligaments.



Indeed, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League side are just now waiting to know what grade of damage Vertonghen has suffered.





Spurs will be desperate to have Vertonghen back as quickly as possible, but face a tense wait to see just how severe the ligament damage is.