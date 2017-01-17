West Ham Could Scupper Ligue 1 Side’s Swoop For Inter Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham could try to sign Inter defender Yao Eloge Koffi from under the noses of French Ligue 1 outfit Bastia.



Inter have been in talks with Bastia over allowing Yao to move on to the French side, but no agreement has yet been reached as the Ligue 1 club are unwilling to meet the Nerazzurri's demands.











An asking price of €2m has been slapped on Yao's head by Inter, while the Italians also want 30 per cent of any future transfer fee.



Bastia are still hoping to do a deal, but at present there is no agreement and now West Ham are showing interest in Yao, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.





The Premier League side would comfortably be able to meet Inter's demands for Yao, however it is unclear where the player sees his future as being best served.