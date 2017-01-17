West Ham Join Four Other Premier League Clubs In Striker Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have joined the chase for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for Napoli in the present campaign, has been heavily linked with a move away from the Italian outfit during the winter transfer window.











Premier League clubs Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, Leicester City and Watford are all showing interest in snapping up Gabbiadini, with West Ham being the latest entrant in the race.



The Hammers may lose Dimitri Payet to Marseille in January, and are hence interested in boosting their attacking options before the closure of the winter transfer window; Slaven Bilic’s team also cut short Gabbiadini’s compatriot Simone Zaza’s loan deal earlier in the month.





Napoli want between €20m and €25m for Gabbiadini, whose present contract with the club runs until 2019.

The Naples-based outfit have however failed to convince any of Gabbiadini’s suitors to shell out their quoted price.



And they are hoping with now five Premier League clubs wanting their striker, an auction can be encouraged.



The forward has six caps and a goal for Italy to his name.

