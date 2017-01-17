XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/01/2017 - 11:23 GMT

West Ham Star Points To What Shows Hammers Are United

 




West Ham defender Sam Byram has brushed off the absence of Dimitri Payet and says the Hammers' second half display in their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace paints a picture of a united group.

Slaven Bilic’s team have been in the news for some time due to their star player Payet, who has expressed his wish to leave the club during the winter transfer window.




The Frenchman was left out of the squad for West Ham’s match against London rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, and still Bilic’s men won the game 3-0.

Byram, who returned to action during the Hammers’ match against the Eagles after missing 13 Premier League games due to a hamstring injury, said his side have proved that they play as a team and have great depth in their squad.
 


The former Leeds United talent pointed to the display in the second 45 minutes at the London Stadium at the weekend as real evidence West Ham are united on the pitch.  

“There’s been a lot in the news over the last week but we’re a team and we stick together”, Byram told the club’s official website

“We showed on Saturday, particularly in the second half, that we can pull together and that we’ve got a great squad”, added the 23-year-old.

West Ham are currently placed 12th in the Premier League table and have 25 points from 21 games.

The Hammers will take on Middlesbrough in their next encounter and will be eyeing winning over Aitor Karanka’s men to rise further in the table.
 