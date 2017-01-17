XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/01/2017 - 11:20 GMT

Yes, It’s Radical Thinking Some Find Hard To Understand – Rangers Youth Supremo On Development Strategy

 




Rangers head of academy Craig Mulholland says that the club's approach of prioritising development over winning is radical, but he is hoping it will pay dividends in providing players for the first team.

The young Gers presently find themselves ninth in the development league table with just 21 points from 16 outings, 12 points behind leaders Hibernian, who have played a game more.




While it is normal for a club of Rangers’ stature to challenge and win trophies, Mulholland thinks the search for silverware may result in the academy failing to produce players who will be capable of stepping into the first team in the future.

As a result, Mulholland, who was promoted to the role of head of academy of Rangers in 2015, is of the opinion that results and winning trophies are not the sole factor in producing better quality players.
 


“Our issue at the moment is we can’t point to that to back-up the strategy we have at the moment”, he told Rangers TV.

“What we do need to do is change what we have done to produce a better quality of player.

“If we keep trying to win youth cups and trophies and whatever else, and don’t challenge the players, then we won’t produce the quality of player the manager needs at first-team level.

“This new, radical thinking, as hard as it is for some people to get their head around, means that sometimes we will lose a game of football, but that doesn’t mean that when they put on that blue jersey, we don’t expect the players to go and win.”

Rangers will next take on Celtic, who are currently eighth in the development league standings with 23 points from 12 games, in a mini Old Firm derby later in the day.
 