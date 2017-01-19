Ajax Ready To Rival AC Milan For Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax have entered the race for Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu and hope to beat AC Milan to his signature.



AC Milan have been in talks with Everton over the Spaniard and, though they have continued to drag on, are confident of thrashing out a loan with a right to buy.











It has been claimed that Deulofeu is keen to make the move to the San Siro.



But he is set to have another option on the table as he plots what move to make in this month's transfer window.





According to Dutch daily De Stentor, Ajax have now forced their way into the race for the wide-man and are set to rival AC Milan for his signature.