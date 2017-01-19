Celtic Players Don’t Talk About Unbeaten Run Admits Bhoys Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has revealed that the Bhoys don’t talk about their unbeaten run and instead want to focus on doing their job in winning matches.



The Hoops have thus far been invincible this season in the Scottish Premiership and have won 19 of the 20 matches played so far in the league.











Brendan Rodgers men have already won the Scottish League Cup this season and also have a huge lead of 19 points over second placed Rangers in the league.



Simunovic, who has featured in his side’s last two games, said that the team do not talk about their unbeaten run and concentrate more on their roles in order to win games.





“We don’t speak about the unbeaten run”, Simunovic told the Celtic View.

“Every player knows their job in the team and if we all play as we can, then it is very difficult for us to be beaten.



“We haven’t lost yet, and we don’t want to lose so we just need to keep doing what we have done up to now”, added the 22-year-old.



Simunovic has thus far made 17 appearances for the Bhoys in all competitions and also has two assists to his name.



Celtic will resume their domestic campaign against Albion Rovers on Sunday in the Scottish Cup.

