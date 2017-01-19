XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/01/2017 - 17:32 GMT

Diego Simeone Not Surprised By Manchester United Link With Antoine Griezmann

 




Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has insisted it is normal that clubs such as Manchester United will be interested in Antoine Griezmann and are willing to pay a huge amount for the Frenchman.

Griezmann has been linked with a move away from the Vicente Calderon of late and it has been claimed that the Red Devils are interested in taking him to Old Trafford in the summer.




The forward recently ended his goal drought by scoring against Eibar in his side’s La Liga match, but manager Simeone believes that Griezmann is in good form and said it is not surprising that the best clubs want him.

"He is in an extraordinary moment, is working well, has got back on the scoresheet and his form is good”, Simeone said in a press conference.
 


"It is normal that the best teams in the world want him.  

“I am not surprised that the teams who are looking are the ones who can afford him", added the 46-year-old.

Last season Griezmann scored 32 goals in addition to providing seven assists for his team-mates in 54 appearances in all competitions.

This campaign he has 12 goals and six assists to his name thus far in 25 appearances in all competitions.

It remains to be seen if Manchester United make a move for the 25-year-old in the summer.
 