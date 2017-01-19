Doesn’t Help To Talk About Transfer Targets – West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss Slaven Bilic has refused to name names and talk about his side’s transfer targets, ahead of the Hammers’ Premier League meeting with Middlesbrough on Saturday.



The east London club, who are presently 12th in the league table, want to bolster their attacking options during the ongoing winter transfer window.











While star player Dimirti Payet is trying to force a move away from the London Stadium, West Ham also decided to cut short Simone Zaza’s loan deal.



The likes of Robert Snodgrass, Jermain Defoe and Manolo Gabbiadini have all been linked with West Ham, but Bilic was not prepared to take names and talk about the Hammers’ targets.





"We are not talking transfers, but working on transfers”, he said in his pre-match press conference.

“It does not help us to talk about them and I will not talk about names.”



However, Bilic revealed that he feels Michail Antonio, who has been in great form this season, deserves a new contract; the winger has thus far scored four goals and provided eight assists in 20 Premier League games in the present campaign.



"Michail Antonio deserves the credit he is getting and it is a club decision if they are to offer him a new deal. I hope it is close”, he continued.



"He totally deserves it with his behaviour, work-rate, energy and his assists.



"He had a temperature last week and deserves the credit.”

