Gabriel Jesus Wants To Win Trophies For Manchester City Fans

Manchester City’s newest arrival Gabriel Jesus has stressed his dream is to win trophies for the Citizens fans.



Pep Guardiola’s men have lost twice in their last three Premier League games and have slipped out of the top four in the Premier League table following a 4-0 thrashing received at the hands of Everton last Sunday.











The manager arrived at the Etihad Stadium in the summer after winning three consecutive Bundelsiga titles with Bayern Munich.



Despite spending heavily in the summer transfer window his side have struggled to win games regularly.





However, his new signing Jesus, who has arrived from Palmeiras, wants to help the team and wants to win trophies for the Manchester City fans.

"I was very pleased that the fans wanted to find out about me and were following me", Jesus told CityTV.



"When I'm presented officially and when I run out onto the pitch, I'll be playing for them.



"My dream in a City shirt is to win titles, to be happy and to make all of Manchester City's fans happy too", added the 19-year-old.



The Premier League giants agreed a £27m deal in the summer for Jesus, but the forward remained with his former club for the rest of the season and helped his side in winning the title.



He will be eyeing making significant contributions in his side’s upcoming games and cementing his place in Guardiola’s team.

