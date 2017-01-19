I Won’t Send Him Out – Mauricio Pochettino Rules Out Loan Spell For Spurs Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur will not look to send midfielder Josh Onomah out on loan this month, Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed.



Starlet Onomah has found it tough to earn regular game time at White Hart Lane this term and the midfielder has made just four appearances in the Premier League, spanning only 15 minutes of action.











It has been suggested that Spurs could consider sending the 19-year-old out for a loan spell in order to increase his first team experience.



But Pochettino has dismissed such thoughts as he already rates Onomah as an established member of the first team squad, meaning he will be kept at White Hart Lane.





Asked at a press conference about loaning Onomah out, Pochettino replied: "No, I think it’s clear – Josh is a potential first team player like Cameron Carter-Vickers, like Harry Winks and like all the youngsters that are in our academy.