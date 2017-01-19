I’m Keen To Make My Mark For Rangers Says Gers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Emerson Hyndman says he intends to make his mark in every game he plays, if selected, starting from Saturday's Scottish Cup game against Motherwell.



The 20-year-old, who was snapped up by the Gers on loan earlier this month from Bournemouth, is set for his first competitive action in a blue shirt this weekend when his side begin their Scottish Cup campaign at Ibrox.











Having heard all about the competition and their performance in it the last time around, Hyndman insists that winning against Motherwell to progress and ultimately aim for silverware this year will be particularly important.



And with his first match set to be in the cup, the Fulham academy recruit hopes that he will be able to make his mark and go through each round to get closer to the silverware.





“This competition is huge for us, we need to win but we take it one game at a time but it is certainly something we are really looking forward to having a go at and we’ll be looking to try to win the thing", Hyndman told his club's official website.

“I want to make my mark in any game I can play and that starts this Saturday and any cup competition is special because each round you go through is one game and if you can win that you’re onto the next one.



“It is always special playing cups, no matter what cup it is and in the end the reward is a winner’s medal.



"On Saturday we will be looking to really make our mark on the cup."



As far as the fan expectations are concerned, Hyndman believes that their demands are just and the task for the team is to take them back to where they belong.



“I completely agree with the expectation levels here, I think the fans are totally right with what they want.



“It is a club which I always remember was playing in Europe growing up as a kid, it is a massive club and I think everybody wants Rangers back where they belong."

