It’s Time To Show Leeds United Who’s The Boss – Barnsley Star Issues Warning

Barnsley winger Adam Hammill has urged his team-mates to go out and prove to Leeds United who the boss is when they take on Garry Monk's side this Saturday.



The side placed tenth in the Championship table will host the Whites, to whom they lost 2-1 back in October at Elland Road, at Oakwell in a Championship game.











Barnsley's recent record against Leeds at Oakwell is good, having won four of the last five meetings between the two teams.



The task is expected to be difficult this time around though, with the Peacocks currently enjoying a seven match unbeaten run and being placed third in the league table, vying for a promotion playoff spot.





Hammill, who contributed with a goal back in 2010 when his side beat the Whites 5-2, wants a repeat of that performance at Oakwell on Saturday to show Leeds who is the boss.

“Fans still talk to me about it, I have good memories of that game and I wouldn’t mind that again", Hammill told his club's official website.



“We’re not putting pressure on ourselves.



"We’re just looking forward to what’s going to be an amazing spectacle.



"It’s a great team, Leeds United is a massive name in football but they’re coming onto our territory and it’s time for us to show them who’s boss."

