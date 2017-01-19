XRegister
06 October 2016

19/01/2017 - 22:32 GMT

Manchester United And West Ham Linked Forward Won’t Leave AC Milan Now

 




Manchester United and West Ham United are set to be disappointed if they follow through on interest in AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang.

Both Premier League clubs have been linked with the former Caen star and it was suggested he could leave the San Siro this month for the right price.




But according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Niang's representatives have let it be known that their client does not want to leave this month.

Indeed, it is claimed Niang is determined to stay at AC Milan until at least the end of the season and will not reconsider his position even if offered a hefty pay rise on his current deal in Italy.
 


Niang's performances for AC Milan dipped earlier this season and the Rossoneri actively considered offloading him.

However, the forward has improved and has managed two full 90 minute appearances in the Rossoneri's last four Serie A games.

Niang was snapped up by the Rossoneri from French outfit Caen in 2012, with the Italian side seeing off interest from Arsenal.

Last season he scored eight times in 21 appearances.
 