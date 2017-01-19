Manchester United Defender Identifies Key Reason For Improvement

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has admitted that the players have started to gel now and the positive results indicate they have a good understanding.



The Red Devils’ winning run was halted by Liverpool last Sunday as both teams settled for a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the Premier League fixture.











Jose Mourinho’s men started the Premier League campaign perfectly and went on to win their first three games.



But they soon faced two successive defeats in the league and were also engaged in a string of draws.





However, after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in December, Mourinho’s men went on to win their next eight games in all competitions.

They are now sixth in the Premier League table and also have the third best defensive record in the league.



Bailly, who arrived at Old Trafford in the summer and is currently away on international duty with the Ivory Coast, said the Red Devils have started winning as the new players at the club have now settled in the team and have built strong understanding with each other.



“There are a lot of new players and the coach is new”, Bailly told the club website.



“Now we are noting that the team is gelling together and creating a good atmosphere, and we are having the results too.



“We know that with a coach like Mourinho, he can bring the best out of players, so I'm very confident that this team can go further”, added the 22-year-old.



“The players are getting a good understanding both on and off the pitch.”



Manchester United will take on Stoke City on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.

