Manchester United’s Antoine Griezmann Hopes Suffer Blow

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has revealed that Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann will stay put at the Vicente Claderon for a "long time".



The French international has been linked with a move away from the club with French champions Paris Saint-Germain also showing keen interest in securing the services of the player, along with the Red Devils.











However, Los Rojiblancos are reluctant to sell their prized asset, who still has four years to run in his current contract.



The 25-year-old has been in good form for Diego Simeone's side this term, having managed 12 goals in 25 matches overall for his team and setting up six more for his team-mates.





Cerezo, while speaking about any potential interest in the player, said that there indeed are many offers, but the forqard is not for sale and is set to be with the club for a long time

“There are many offers”, Cerezo was quoted as saying by Spanish daily AS.



On Manchester United's potential interest the president said: “I don’t know what will come of Manchester United’s interest.



"What I can say though is that Griezmann will be an Atletico player for a long time.”

