Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Signing Replacement For Jan Vertonghen Talk

Mauricio Pochettino does not expect to steer Tottenham Hotspur into the transfer market to replace Jan Vertonghen, despite the defender being sidelined with an ankle injury.



The Belgium international was forced off with the injury during the course of Spurs' Premier League win over West Brom and it was feared he could be out of action for two months.











However, the injury is not as bad as first feared and he is looking at six weeks out.



The news is still a blow to Spurs, who have been playing three at the back, heightening their need for central defenders, but Pochettino denied that Vertonghen's injury means he will have to enter the winter transfer window to sign a defender.





"We have plenty of players that can perform in his place", he told a press conference.