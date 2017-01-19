XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/01/2017 - 23:22 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Comments On Signing Replacement For Jan Vertonghen Talk

 




Mauricio Pochettino does not expect to steer Tottenham Hotspur into the transfer market to replace Jan Vertonghen, despite the defender being sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Belgium international was forced off with the injury during the course of Spurs' Premier League win over West Brom and it was feared he could be out of action for two months.




However, the injury is not as bad as first feared and he is looking at six weeks out.

The news is still a blow to Spurs, who have been playing three at the back, heightening their need for central defenders, but Pochettino denied that Vertonghen's injury means he will have to enter the winter transfer window to sign a defender.
 


"We have plenty of players that can perform in his place", he told a press conference.

"We are very happy with the squad and the players that we have.

"We don’t need another [defender]."

Spurs will hope Vertonghen can defy the absence estimates and return to action sooner than the six week time frame, as they step up their push to reel in Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.
 