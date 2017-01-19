New Formation Is Great, I Want More Assists, Tottenham Hotspur Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker believes that his side's new formation has given him the opportunity to show what he can do when he goes forward.



Spurs have won their last seven games in all competitions and have looked more confident going forward since Mauricio Pochettino switched to a 3-4-2-1 formation earlier in the month against Watford.











The new system has given their full-backs, who now operate as wing-backs, more chances to go further up in the pitch to help create chances in the final third.



Tottenham have conceded one goal and have netted 14 times since the change of formation, which was made four games back.





Walker, who provided an assist for team-mate Harry Kane during his side’s game against West Brom, said that he has the assurance of holding midfielders Eric Dier and Victor Wanyama at back when he goes higher up the pitch and stressed that he is trying to provide assists regularly.

“"It’s great, I’ve got the insurance behind me of Eric Dier and Victor, who I think has been a fantastic signing to balance it all up, and it’s great to be able to get forward and show what I can do further up the pitch”, Walker told the club website, when asked how much he enjoys playing with the current team.



“It's nice to get a few more assists, that's something I’m working on", added the 26-year-old.



Walker has missed just one Premier League match thus far this season and has five assists to his name in 20 league games.

