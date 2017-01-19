Rangers All About Silverware Says Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Mark Warburton has voiced his team's frustration at their failure to win the Scottish Cup last season, but insists that they need to learn from that experience and win it this time.



Having reached the final of the tournament last season, the Gers fell just short of fulfilling their expectations as they lost 3-2 to Hibernian, thanks to a last minute goal from David Gray.











For a club of Rangers' stature, Warburton believes that winning silverware is always important and therefore winning the Scottish Cup this year will be immensely important, particularly after the disappointment of last term.



“We were ten minutes away from winning the Scottish Cup", Warburton was quoted as saying by his club's official site.





Warburton's assistant David Weir has in fact suggested that Rangers are all about winning silverware. His boss also feels the same and insists that his team will have to focus on their weak areas and try to win the tournament this time around.

“There are no doubts that it is a huge trophy and it’s medals that this club is all about. As David Weir rightly suggested, this club is all about winning silverware.



“We were ten minutes away and we were frustrated to lose it in that manner.



"We have to learn from that which I think we did and recognise it as an area that we have to improve upon, but have that desire to go and win the trophy.



“It’s a magnificent trophy, at the national stadium, who would not want to win the Scottish Cup.



"Certainly unfinished business, but it’s one game at a time in the Cup and it’s Motherwell now. We want to get that out of the way and see where we go from there.”



Warburton's side will begin their campaign in the cup with a match against Motherwell this Saturday.

