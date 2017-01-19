XRegister
06 October 2016

19/01/2017 - 21:00 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday And Derby County Warned Target Won’t Leave On Cheap

 




Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has revealed that in-demand forward Danny Ward will be sold only if an interested club meet the Millers' asking price.

A number of Championship clubs are reportedly interested in securing the signature of the 26-year-old, who has been in good form this season, scoring ten goals in a total of 27 matches.




Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers have all been linked with the forward.

Ward's manager though has clarified the team's stance, insisting that the player won't be sold if their asking price is not met. However, Warne knows well that deals can be struck during the final hours of the transfer window and therefore wants to play the wait and watch game.
 


"It's no surprise there are deals done in the last 10 minutes of the window. It's a bit like playing poker", Warne said at a press conference.  

"There's still interest from loads of clubs [in Ward] as I expect there would be.

"If the offers don't meet our worth we won't sell him and he understands that.

"He's a great lad and he wants to play football."

Ward, 26, joined Rotherham from Huddersfield, initially on loan, in 2015.

He started his career with a brief spell in the youth ranks at Leeds United before moving on to Bolton Wanderers, where he broke through into the senior ranks.
 