XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2017 - 20:58 GMT

Already Thinking About Nottingham Forest – Leeds Boss Garry Monk And Whites Stars Vow Bounceback

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has vowed that his side will bounce back following a 3-2 defeat away at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

The Whites took the lead at Oakwell through Chris Wood, but saw themselves pegged back just before half time when Tom Bradshaw struck for the hosts.




Barnsley then pulled ahead through a superb Ryan Kent turn and shot three minutes into the second half, before Conor Hourihane had Leeds reeling when he netted in the 54th minute.

Leeds were then awarded a penalty for handball, though replays showed the incident clearly occurred outside the penalty area, and Wood slotted from from the spot to give Barnsley tense moments.
 


They closed out the game to win 3-2 though, leaving Monk vowing an instant response from Leeds.

"We didn't perform as well as we have been of late, but we're already focused on bouncing back, as we have done before", he wrote on Twitter.

And Monk's words were echoed by defender Luke Ayling, who wrote: "Disappointing result today but can't afford to feel sorry for ourself… move on to Wednesday and bounce straight back."

Leeds midfielder Eunan O'Kane is also eyeing a quick response from the Whites, who host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at Elland Road.

"A very disappointing result for us today", he wrote.

"We must reach the performance levels of recent weeks on Wednesday."

On a personal note, O'Kane was happy to be on the pitch for Leeds. 

"It was good to be back!"
 