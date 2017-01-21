Already Thinking About Nottingham Forest – Leeds Boss Garry Monk And Whites Stars Vow Bounceback

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has vowed that his side will bounce back following a 3-2 defeat away at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.
The Whites took the lead at Oakwell through Chris Wood, but saw themselves pegged back just before half time when Tom Bradshaw struck for the hosts.
Barnsley then pulled ahead through a superb Ryan Kent turn and shot three minutes into the second half, before Conor Hourihane had Leeds reeling when he netted in the 54th minute.
Leeds were then awarded a penalty for handball, though replays showed the incident clearly occurred outside the penalty area, and Wood slotted from from the spot to give Barnsley tense moments.
They closed out the game to win 3-2 though, leaving Monk vowing an instant response from Leeds.
"We didn't perform as well as we have been of late, but we're already focused on bouncing back, as we have done before", he wrote on Twitter.
And Monk's words were echoed by defender Luke Ayling, who wrote: "Disappointing result today but can't afford to feel sorry for ourself… move on to Wednesday and bounce straight back."
Leeds midfielder Eunan O'Kane is also eyeing a quick response from the Whites, who host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday at Elland Road.
"A very disappointing result for us today", he wrote.
"We must reach the performance levels of recent weeks on Wednesday."
On a personal note, O'Kane was happy to be on the pitch for Leeds.
"It was good to be back!"