Already Thinking About Nottingham Forest – Leeds Boss Garry Monk And Whites Stars Vow Bounceback

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk has vowed that his side will bounce back following a 3-2 defeat away at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.



The Whites took the lead at Oakwell through Chris Wood, but saw themselves pegged back just before half time when Tom Bradshaw struck for the hosts.











Barnsley then pulled ahead through a superb Ryan Kent turn and shot three minutes into the second half, before Conor Hourihane had Leeds reeling when he netted in the 54th minute.



Leeds were then awarded a penalty for handball, though replays showed the incident clearly occurred outside the penalty area, and Wood slotted from from the spot to give Barnsley tense moments.





They closed out the game to win 3-2 though, leaving Monk vowing an instant response from Leeds.