Celtic And Rangers Linked Midfielder Admits Steve Bruce Approach Has Turned His Head

Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane, who has been linked with a whole host of clubs, including Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers, has admitted that an approach from Aston Villa has turned his head.



Villa boss Steve Bruce revealed earlier this week that he was trying to take Hourihane to Villa Park and was hopeful of doing a deal with Barnsley for the midfielder.











But no deal has been done yet and Hourihane completed all 90 minutes in his side's 3-2 win over Leeds United at Oakwell this evening.



Hourihane was asked after the match about the prospect of a move to Aston Villa and admitted being tempted.





The midfielder told Sky Sports: "It's a fantastic club, Aston Villa.