Dele Alli Is Nasty, We Lack Player Like Him – Liverpool Legend

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson says Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has a nasty streak and bemoaned the Reds not having a similar player.
Lawrenson believes Liverpool are too nice after he watched Jurgen Klopp's side go down to a damaging 3-2 defeat at home against Swansea City.
The result could virtually end Liverpool's Premier League title challenge, with Chelsea able to move ten points clear of the Reds if they can see off Hull City on Sunday.
Alli's Spurs are still in title contention and Lawrenson has praised the midfielder's tough streak, which he says makes the midfielder a great player to play alongside.
"Look at Dele Alli at Tottenham. He's an outstanding player, but he's nasty", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.
"Playing with someone like that is great.
"Once you have someone who will put their foot in…they have [Victor] Wanyama too.
"I know the game has changed and tackling is more difficult, but you still have to have one or two of those", the former defender added.
And Lawrenson feels that while Liverpool are not lacking when it comes to passion, they do not have anyone willing to put their foot in and get involved.
"We do have passion, but not in that regard.
"We don't have that [player who puts his foot in] at all."
Liverpool will try to bounce back from their home loss to Swansea when they play host to Southampton in the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday.