Dele Alli Is Nasty, We Lack Player Like Him – Liverpool Legend

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson says Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli has a nasty streak and bemoaned the Reds not having a similar player.



Lawrenson believes Liverpool are too nice after he watched Jurgen Klopp's side go down to a damaging 3-2 defeat at home against Swansea City.











The result could virtually end Liverpool's Premier League title challenge, with Chelsea able to move ten points clear of the Reds if they can see off Hull City on Sunday.



Alli's Spurs are still in title contention and Lawrenson has praised the midfielder's tough streak, which he says makes the midfielder a great player to play alongside.





"Look at Dele Alli at Tottenham. He's an outstanding player, but he's nasty", Lawrenson said on LFC TV.