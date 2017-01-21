Gabriel Jesus On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to play host to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



Pep Guardiola's side go into the game looking to get back on track following a damaging 4-0 defeat away at Everton, while a win would also send them back into the top four and put them level on points with Liverpool, who lost at home to Swansea City earlier today.











The Citizens lost the earlier league fixture between the two teams, going down 2-0, while Manchester City also lost at home against Spurs last term; Spurs have indeed won the last three meetings between the clubs. To try to stop the rot, Guardiola picks Sergio Aguero up top, with Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne all providing support. David Silva and Yaya Toure also play, while Aleksandar Kolarov and Nicolas Otamendi are the central pairing.



On the bench, the Manchester City boss has new signing Gabriel Jesus available if needed, while Nolito is another attacking option.



Manchester City Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Bravo, Zabaleta (c), Otamendi, Kolarov. Clichy, Toure, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane. Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Caballero, Kompany, Fernando, Nolito, Delph, Stones, G. Jesus

