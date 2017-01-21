XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/01/2017 - 20:31 GMT

Garry Monk Comments On China Transfer Speculation Around Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United head coach Garry Monk says he has no idea where speculation linking striker Chris Wood with a big money move to China has come from.

Wood, who has been prolific for Leeds this season and scored in this evening's 3-2 defeat at Barnsley, has been linked with a switch to the wealthy Chinese Super League.




As a New Zealand international, a switch to China would be a step closer to home for Wood, but Monk says he does not know where the transfer talk has come from.

And he insists that everyone at the club is committed and fully focused on the task at hand.
 


"I have no idea where that one's come from", Monk told BBC Radio Leeds, when asked about talk of a transfer to China for Wood.

"Speculation is speculation. Everyone who's here is committed.

"The way we're working has served us well and we will remain focused on that."

Chinese Super League clubs have been splashing the cash to bring in players of late, with European sides being raided for stars.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will receive a bid from China for Wood – and if so whether they can resist it.
 