I’m So Proud – Wayne Rooney Hails Record-Breaking Manchester United Strike

Wayne Rooney says he feels proud after becoming Manchester United's record goalscorer by netting his side's leveller in a 1-1 draw away at Stoke City.



The Potters took the lead at the Britannia Stadium when Juan Mata turned a cross from Erik Pieters into his own net in the 19th minute.











Stoke kept their advantage heading into injury time at the end of the game and appeared set to pick up all three points. However, the Potters had not counted on substitute Rooney.



Having been awarded a free-kick, Manchester United had Rooney step up to take it and he hit a remarkable curling shot from 25 yards out which flew into the back of the net.





It was Rooney's 250th goal for Manchester United and means he has one more than Sir Bobby Charlton, in the process becoming the club's record goalscorer.