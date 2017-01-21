Late Goals Show Our Superb Fitness Level – Rangers Boss Mark Warburton

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton believes his side scoring two late goals to edge out Motherwell 2-1 in the Scottish Cup was all down to the fine fitness work his men do, combined with the desire to succeed.



Louis Moult connected with a ball from Chris Cadden to head Motherwell into the lead at Ibrox with 16 minutes left and as the clock ticked down it seemed Rangers might be heading for an early cup exit.











But the Gers were saved by veteran striker Kenny Miller, who struck in the 84th and 89th minutes, respectively, to put Warburton's side through to the next round and keep dreams of silverware this season alive.



Warburton believes the fact Rangers scored twice late in the game was not down to luck, but more evidence of the superb fitness level his side have, meaning they capitalised when Motherwell tired.





He also noted Rangers' desire helped them get over the line with the win.