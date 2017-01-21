XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/01/2017 - 16:35 GMT

Lewie Coyle Plays – Leeds United Team vs Barnsley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Barnsley vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby at Oakwell this afternoon.

Garry Monk's Whites are pushing to secure a spot in the playoff spots in the Championship and then reel in the two teams in the automatic promotion places, meaning taking all three points against Barnsley will be his target this afternoon.




In an effort to beat Barnsley, Monk is still without centre-back Pontus Jansson, who is suspended. The Leeds boss again has a makeshift back four as Liam Cooper is also out, meaning Luke Ayling and Kyle Bartley are the centre-back pairing. Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira will offer protection from midfield, while the trio of Souleymane Doukara, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez aim to create for striker Chris Wood.

On the bench, the Leeds boss can call for Marcus Antonsson if he needs to bring on another striker, while Eunan O'Kane is a midfield option.

 


Leeds United Team vs Barnsley

Green, Coyle, Ayling, Bartley, Berardi, Vieira, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Roofe, Doukara, Wood

Substitutes: Silvestri, Phillips, Mowatt, Denton, Dallas, O'Kane, Antonsson
 