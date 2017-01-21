Lewie Coyle Plays – Leeds United Team vs Barnsley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Barnsley vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby at Oakwell this afternoon.



Garry Monk's Whites are pushing to secure a spot in the playoff spots in the Championship and then reel in the two teams in the automatic promotion places, meaning taking all three points against Barnsley will be his target this afternoon.











In an effort to beat Barnsley, Monk is still without centre-back Pontus Jansson, who is suspended. The Leeds boss again has a makeshift back four as Liam Cooper is also out, meaning Luke Ayling and Kyle Bartley are the centre-back pairing. Liam Bridcutt and Ronaldo Vieira will offer protection from midfield, while the trio of Souleymane Doukara, Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez aim to create for striker Chris Wood.



On the bench, the Leeds boss can call for Marcus Antonsson if he needs to bring on another striker, while Eunan O'Kane is a midfield option.



Leeds United Team vs Barnsley



Green, Coyle, Ayling, Bartley, Berardi, Vieira, Bridcutt, Hernandez, Roofe, Doukara, Wood



Substitutes: Silvestri, Phillips, Mowatt, Denton, Dallas, O'Kane, Antonsson

