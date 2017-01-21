Lots Of My Boys At Top Of Their Game – Slaven Bilic On West Ham’s Win At Middlesbrough

Follow @insidefutbol





Slaven Bilic believes West Ham United had a whole host of players playing at their best at the Riverside Stadium, after his side brushed aside Middlesbrough to win 3-1.



It took just nine minutes for the visitors to pull in front after Andy Carroll found space to connect with the ball from a corner and head into the net.











Boro did draw level and it was a well-worked move as they found Calum Chambers, who put the ball in for Christian Stuani to finish and make it 1-1 in the 27th minute.



But West Ham would go in ahead at the break and Carroll was the scorer again as he reacted quickly to take advantage of a Michail Antonio shot being palmed away in the 43rd minute.





Boro looked for a leveller in the second half and brought on new arrivals Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, but West Ham sealed the deal in injury time when Jonathan Calleri struck.