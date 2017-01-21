XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/01/2017 - 17:40 GMT

Lots Of My Boys At Top Of Their Game – Slaven Bilic On West Ham’s Win At Middlesbrough

 




Slaven Bilic believes West Ham United had a whole host of players playing at their best at the Riverside Stadium, after his side brushed aside Middlesbrough to win 3-1.

It took just nine minutes for the visitors to pull in front after Andy Carroll found space to connect with the ball from a corner and head into the net.




Boro did draw level and it was a well-worked move as they found Calum Chambers, who put the ball in for Christian Stuani to finish and make it 1-1 in the 27th minute.

But West Ham would go in ahead at the break and Carroll was the scorer again as he reacted quickly to take advantage of a Michail Antonio shot being palmed away in the 43rd minute.
 


Boro looked for a leveller in the second half and brought on new arrivals Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede, but West Ham sealed the deal in injury time when Jonathan Calleri struck.

And Bilic was delighted with what he saw from his side, saying post match: "We had a lot of players who were on top of their game and we played very good.

"We were great on the ball and we hurt them.

"We lost two of our leaders in [Mark] Noble and Carroll but the guys from the bench did a great job for us.

"The result was deserved."

West Ham are now up to tenth in the table and looking upwards following a poor start to the campaign which suggested a relegation battle may have been on the cards.
 