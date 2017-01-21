Luxury Players Like Pablo Hernandez Not Best Choice – Former Leeds Star On Display At Barnsley

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has cast doubt on whether the Whites should have played "luxury player" Pablo Hernandez against Barnsley.



In the cut a thrust of a Yorkshire derby which Leeds lost 3-2, Hernandez struggled to make an impact and affect the game at Oakwell.











The Spaniard has been in good form for Leeds of late, but was not at the races against Barnsley as Garry Monk's men slipped down to fourth spot in the Championship standings and fell nine points off the automatic promotion spots.



For Whelan, a derby clash at Oakwell might not have been the best place to use Hernandez.





"Leeds didn't utilise Hernandez enough – our passing wasn't crisp enough, accurate enough. Sometimes, when you need that bit of stability in those central areas…", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.